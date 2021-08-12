Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Posts Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Shares of SRG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 1,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,008. The stock has a market cap of $652.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

