Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,846.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,846 ($37.18) and last traded at GBX 2,835 ($37.04), with a volume of 25373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,828 ($36.95).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,621.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.