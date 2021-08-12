Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sharp alerts:

Shares of SHCAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.