Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$8.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SCL traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$5.24. 243,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.16 million and a PE ratio of -25.48. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.66 million. Analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

