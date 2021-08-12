Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SHLX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 23,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

