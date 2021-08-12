ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 8.6%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.75 and last traded at $173.41. Approximately 6,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 403,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

