Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target for the company.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 681 ($8.90). The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 694.45. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 655.79 ($8.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

