Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

VAST stock opened at GBX 6.57 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. Vast Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52.

In other Vast Resources news, insider Paul Fletcher acquired 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

