Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

