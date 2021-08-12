Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Announces Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. Sientra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Sientra stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sientra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

