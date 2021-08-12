Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,405. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $421.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

