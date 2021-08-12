Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,319. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

