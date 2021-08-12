Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
SGHT stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $42.57.
About Sight Sciences
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.