Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

SGHT stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

