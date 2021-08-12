Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SGFY stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

