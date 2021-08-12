Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.24. Signify Health shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 10,991 shares trading hands.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

