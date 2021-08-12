SingularityNET Hits Market Cap of $214.84 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $214.84 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00871992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00108896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00159385 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.