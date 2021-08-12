Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €116.50 ($137.06).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €1.80 ($2.12) on Friday, hitting €121.00 ($142.35). The company had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.90. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.52.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.