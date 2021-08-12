Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 29,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 84,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11.

About Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

