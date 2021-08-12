Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SKREF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 14,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,972. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

