SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Critical Comparison

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 40.12% 69.28% 34.58% SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A

82.8% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and SkyWater Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 12.10 $5.60 billion $5.97 31.74 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 5.87 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Instruments and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 3 7 13 0 2.43 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $203.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

