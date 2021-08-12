Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Shares of SMRT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.14 million and a PE ratio of -19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.01. Smartspace Software has a 52 week low of GBX 58.85 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Get Smartspace Software alerts:

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, and workplace analytics.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.