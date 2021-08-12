Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,468 ($19.18). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,445 ($18.88), with a volume of 573,905 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SMIN shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,567.05.
Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
