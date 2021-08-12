SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.21

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.21 and last traded at C$34.12, with a volume of 769604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.01.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

