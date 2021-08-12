Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.
Shares of SOGO opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Sogou has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62.
About Sogou
