Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Shares of SOGO opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Sogou has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

