SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD remained flat at $$164.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 564,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,516. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

