SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $43.15. 33,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,147. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60.

