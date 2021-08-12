SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.89. The company had a trading volume of 743,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,213. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

