SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,157,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

XSW opened at $172.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.61. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $177.74.

