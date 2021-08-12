Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.96

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

