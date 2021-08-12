Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s current price.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.36. 76,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,929. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

