Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

SII stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81. Sprott has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

