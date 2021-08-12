SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPX by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 163,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,058,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

