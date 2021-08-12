Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 23,513 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

