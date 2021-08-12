Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.39%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

