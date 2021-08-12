Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Catalent by 19.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,030,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,508,000 after purchasing an additional 211,413 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 89.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 562,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,193,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

