Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,432 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

