Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritex by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock worth $1,110,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

