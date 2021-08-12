Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQSP. Barclays started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.04. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,046,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,033,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,922,000.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.