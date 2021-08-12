Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Squarespace traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 4149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $1,055,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

