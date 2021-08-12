SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSP Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSP Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.