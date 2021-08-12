St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,659.50

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68) and last traded at GBX 1,646.50 ($21.51), with a volume of 553566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,633 ($21.34).

STJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 43.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,511.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

