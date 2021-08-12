Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.87 million. On average, analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,359. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71.

STAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Greenridge Global reduced their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

