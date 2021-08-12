Stafi (FIS) Price Hits $2.46 on Major Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $27.56 million and approximately $122.66 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stafi has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.00285041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00035180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

