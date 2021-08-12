Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.48. 9,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

