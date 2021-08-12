Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of STN stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.