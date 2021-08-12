State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 980 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

