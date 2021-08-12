State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,950 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.