State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,580 shares of company stock worth $1,553,195. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.