State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,290 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 19.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

