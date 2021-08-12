SteepCoin Trading Up 116.2% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 173% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $160,790.01 and $80.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 116.2% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.01025787 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

